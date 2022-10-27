Eurofins Celebrates 35 Years of Testing for Life and 25 Years as Best Performing Share Listed in Europe

October marks the 35th anniversary of Eurofins (Paris:ERF). Today, the global leader in bio-analysis with 61,000 staff across a network of 940 laboratories in 59 countries, Eurofins’ growth has been characterised by its steadfast focus on long-term value creation for customers, employees and shareholders. Eurofins companies have consistently invested in research and development, start-up laboratories, acquisitions, physical infrastructure and IT solutions, as part of their commitment to innovating for customers and achieving scale and scientific leadership in laboratory activities that have a direct positive impact on health and the environment.

October also marks 25 years since the initial public offering (IPO) of Eurofins Scientific on the Paris stock exchange on 24th October 1997. According to a commissioned study, since its IPO, Eurofins has delivered a remarkable total shareholder return (reflecting share price appreciation and reinvestment of dividends) of around 36,600%. Among all companies with listings in major European exchanges over the 25 year time span, Eurofins ranks highest in terms of total shareholder return, according to the research firm. A hypothetical investment of around €2,700 in Eurofins at the time of its IPO, plus the reinvestment of dividends, would be worth about €1 million today.

Dr Gilles Martin, CEO and Founder, Eurofins: "As we celebrate this milestone, I would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to our global workforce for their commitment and efforts and to the clients of all Eurofins companies for their trust. We will continue to refine our service offering and significantly invest in and strengthen our network. Through focussed investments in our unique laboratory network and IT solutions, R&D, acquisitions and organic growth, we intend to continue to improve and extend our capabilities to offer the best and most innovative testing services to our clients, while creating further opportunities for our employees and shareholders.”

To mark this anniversary, Eurofins has developed a book charting its development, growth and innovations over the past three decades.

