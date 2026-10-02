Eurofins Completes €575 Mln Divestment Of Electrical & Electronic Testing Business

(RTTNews) - Eurofins Scientific SE (ERF.PA), said Friday it has completed the divestment of its Electrical & Electronic Testing Business, MET Labs, to UL Solutions (ULS).

The transaction, announced on April 14, 2026, was valued at an enterprise value of €575 million on a cash- and debt-free basis.

The divestment is part of Eurofins' portfolio management strategy, allowing the company to focus on its core laboratory testing and related activities.

Eurofins said proceeds from the divestment will support its capital allocation priorities, including debt reduction, laboratory investments, digital solutions, robotics and AI, share buybacks and strategic acquisitions.

Eurofins CEO Gilles Martin said UL Solutions' focus on applied safety science makes it a natural home for the laboratories and wished the former employees' success in their next chapter.

ERF.PA on Thursday closed at €74.54, down 0.61% on the Paris Stock Exchange.