Euromoney Q1 Revenue Up 19%; Buys Boardroom Insiders For $25.0 Mln

(RTTNews) - Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc (ERM.L), a B2B information services provider, reported that its first quarter revenue was 93.3 million pounds up 19% from last year, while it was up 13% on underlying basis.

The company announced strong start to 2022 with underlying revenue growth in both subscriptions up 8% and events up 53%.

The company said it is well-positioned to deliver results in line with the board's expectations.

The interim results for the six months ending 31 March 2022 will be announced on 19 May 2022.

In a separate press release, Euromoney announced the acquisition of Boardroom Insiders for a cash consideration of $25.0 million.

Boardroom Insiders is a provider of people intelligence to technology companies and professional services. The business has profiles on over 30,000 executives and key decision makers.

The acquisition is expected to be accretive to Euromoney's People Intelligence revenue growth rate and deliver a ROI above the Group's WACC in the second full financial year.