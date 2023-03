Contacts Media Contact Investor Relations Amsterdam +31 20 721 4133 Brussels +32 2 620 15 50 +33 1 70 48 24 27 Dublin +33 1 70 48 24 45 Lisbon +351 210 600 614 Milan +39 02 72 42 62 12 Oslo +47 41 69 59 10 Paris +33 1 70 48 24 45

Euronext joins the CAC SBT 1.5° Index

Inclusion of Euronext demonstrates progress on its climate commitment following the validation of its SBTi targets

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris – 20 March 2023 – Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, is proud to announce today its inclusion into the CAC SBT 1.5° Index following the quarterly review of the index.

The CAC SBT 1.5°, launched earlier this year1, solely comprises companies within the SBF 120 Index that have emission reduction targets approved to be in line with the 1.5° goal of the Paris Agreement.

The integration in the index follows the validation of Euronext’s climate targets by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and testifies Euronext’s commitment to significantly reduce its emissions across its entire value chain, as part of its "Fit for 1.5°” commitment, a key pillar of "Growth for Impact 2024” strategic plan.

In February 2023, Euronext announced the validation by SBTi of its emission reduction targets:

By 2030, Euronext will reduce its Scope 1 and Scope 2 market-based greenhouse gas emissions by 73.5% compared to 2020;

By 2030, Euronext will reduce its Scope 3 business travel emissions by at least 46.2% compared to 2019;

By 2027, Euronext suppliers, representing 72% of Euronext’s greenhouse gas emissions derived from purchased goods and services, must set targets on their Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions.





Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext, commented:

"The inclusion of Euronext into the CAC SBT 1.5° today demonstrates once again our commitment to taking climate action, with clear and measurable targets. Following our Fit for 1.5° commitment announced in November 2021, we have made significant steps, the key one being the validation by SBTi of our ambitious climate targets last February. We are proud to join the companies included in the CAC SBT 1.5° index, that helps investors direct their investment towards sustainable and committed projects."

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting European economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With close to 1,930 listed equity issuers and around €6.3 trillion in market capitalisation as of end December 2022, it has an unmatched blue chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets, one of Europe’s leading electronic fixed income trading markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. The Group provides a multi-asset clearing house through Euronext Clearing, and custody and settlement services through Euronext Securities central securities depositories in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, it also operates a number of junior markets, simplifying access to listing for SMEs.

For the latest news, go to euronext.com or follow us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

1 For more information on the index, please see: https://www.euronext.com/en/about/media/euronext-press-releases/euronext-launches-cac-sbt-15deg-index

