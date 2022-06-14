14.06.2022 08:01:03

Euronext To Buy Nexi's Certain Technology Businesses In €57 Mln Cash Deal

(RTTNews) - Euronext N.V. (ENXB.BE, ENX.BR, ENX.AS, ENX.PA) announced Tuesday the signing of the sale and purchase of the technology businesses from Nexi S.p.A.'s capital markets activities. The purchase price of about 57 million euros, subject to customary closing adjustments, will be paid in cash.

The technology businesses in the deal currently powers MTS, Euronext's fixed-income trading platform, and Euronext Securities Milan, formerly called Monte Titoli.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022 and is subject to the customary approvals from the competent authorities and completion of the union consultation procedure.

Euronext said the deal is a new step in its strategy to leverage its integrated value chain. The acquisition will also strengthen the core operations of MTS and Euronext Securities Milan, which joined Euronext in April 2021.

Nexi, a PayTech in Europe, has been a partner of choice of MTS and Euronext Securities Milan for more than 30 years, powering their technology.

Following the deal, Nexi will continue to provide technology services to Euronext under transitional arrangements and other services under related commercial agreements.

Nexi said the sale, consistent with its strategy following the mergers with SIA and Nets, will allow it to focus further on core business, digital payments, accelerating its growth in Europe and focusing on the realisation of synergies.

