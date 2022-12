Europe: Shares end higher on China recovery optimism

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

EUROPEAN shares closed a touch higher on Tuesday as China relaxing its Covid-19 curbs more raised hopes of a recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.The pan-European Stoxx 600 index gained 0.1 per cent, kicking off a holiday-shortened week in the black.China on Monday said it would drop its quarantine requirements for inbound visitors, further easing three-year border controls aimed at curbing Covid.While London and Dublin markets remained closed for the Christmas holiday, most European bourses advanced.Chinese reopening and the in-line US inflation data on Friday could provide a “minor boost to equity markets,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.China-exposed luxury firms LVMH, Kering and Richemont rose between 1.7 per cent and 2.4 per cent.The Stoxx 600 Personal & Household index gained 0.9 per cent, according to Refinitiv data based on Thursday’s closing price.Energy stocks added 0.4 per cent, as oil prices jumped on hopes of demand recovery in top consumer China.But OCBC strategist Christopher Wong said “fast reopening can be double-edged sword. There is no let-up in the pace of relaxing Covid restrictions in China despite the surge in cases.”