Europe: Shares fall for third day on renewed global recession fears

EUROPEAN shares fell on Tuesday, dragged down by weakness in healthcare and rate-sensitive tech stocks, with investors concerned about a global economic slowdown in the run-up to a raft of major central bank decisions.The region-wide Stoxx 600 index closed 0.6 per cent lower, extending losses for a third day, as optimism around China easing its Covid-19 restrictions was overshadowed by worries around interest rates and the likelihood of recession.The European Central Bank, US Federal Reserve and Bank of England all meet next week to discuss monetary policy.