Europe: Shares fall on mounting China worries, banks lag

EUROPEAN shares fell on Wednesday on a drag from banks, as increasing evidence of China’s economy rapidly losing steam kept investors on the edge, while UK stocks came under pressure from rising worries over sticky inflation.The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed the day 0.1 per cent lower, after falling as much as 0.4 per cent and touching a new one-month low intraday. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times Zum vollständigen Artikel