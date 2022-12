Europe: Shares hit over one-week highs on US CPI relief

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

EUROPEAN shares climbed on Tuesday after softer-than-expected US inflation data spurred bets that the Federal Reserve would scale back the size of its interest rate hikes in the world’s largest economy.The region-wide Stoxx 600 was up 1.3 per cent, tracking sharp gains in global markets after the US Labor Department’s report showed consumer prices rose 7.1 per cent year-on-year last month - the smallest advance since December 2021.The latest inflation report marks the last important data point before the Federal Reserve delivers its interest rate decision on Wednesday. The reading follows a smaller-than-expected rise in consumer prices in October.Traders’ bets of a dialled down 50 basis point rate hike from the Fed on Wednesday jumped to 97 per cent after the data from 91 per cent before the report came out, while they saw a 78.3 per cent chance of the European Central Bank raising rates by 50 bps.“Today’s movement in Europe is mostly boosted by global market optimism, which has been triggered by the US inflation data,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote.“This will feed into a weaker US dollar and a stronger euro and sterling that should help tame inflation in Europe as well.”