12.12.2022 23:33:03
Europe: Shares slip on fears over rising China Covid-19 cases, await rate decisions
EUROPEAN shares slipped on Monday as investors braced for US and European central bank interest rate decisions, while rising Covid-19 infections in China also weighed on sentiment.The Stoxx 600 index closed down 0.5 per cent.Last week, the index posted its first weekly drop in eight as fears of an impending global recession due to aggressive rate hikes from major central banks countered optimism around the loosening of strict Covid-19 curbs in China.The coming days will be a major test for markets that have been pinning their hopes on central banks scaling back the pace and size of rate hikes, although the strength in US economic data last week cooled some of those expectations.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
