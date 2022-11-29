|
29.11.2022 23:09:00
Europe: Stoxx 600 closes slightly lower; focus on euro zone inflation data
EUROPE’S Stoxx 600 index slipped in cautious trading on Tuesday as a fall in technology and chemicals stocks offset a rally in commodity-linked shares spurred by hopes that Beijing could ease Covid-19 curbs following recent protests.The pan-European index closed a volatile session 0.1 per cent lower after having risen up to 0.53 per cent.China issued a notice to ramp up Covid-19 vaccinations for the elderly as a senior health official said public complaints about the country’s pandemic-related curbs stem from overzealous implementation rather than from the measures themselves.European miners and oil majors gained 2.7 per cent and 1.8 per cent respectively, tracking metal and crude prices, while technology and chemical stocks declined 1.2 per cent and 1.7 per cent.The rally in commodity-linked shares and banks also helped the London FTSE 100 outperform indexes in Paris and Frankfurt.
