24.02.2020 20:30:00
Europe Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market Study, 2013-2023 - Concerns Over Brexit's Impact on Cross-Border Online Retail Trade
DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
High growth opportunity for cross-border B2C E-Commerce sales
The share of online shoppers in Europe making purchases from web stores in other countries has increased significantly over the past decade, nearing 50% in 2019. Nevertheless, there is still room for further growth. Cross-border B2C E-Commerce sales in Europe are projected to grow at a double-digit rate at least through 2022. The top destinations for cross-border online shopping revealed in the report included China, the UK, Germany, France and the USA. As a result, marketplaces and online retailers from these countries were ranked as the top cross-border E-Commerce platforms, such as AliExpress, ASOS, eBay, Fnac, Zalando, and Wish.
Concerns over Brexit's impact on cross-border online retail trade
While the UK was the top European country purchased from by cross-border online shoppers in this region, a high double-digit share of those buyers also admit that additional charges such as customs clearance and other taxes would prevent them from purchasing on foreign websites. Conversely, a similar amount of UK buyers on European websites would be discouraged from continued shopping by extra costs at checkout.
Key Topics Covered
1. Management Summary
2. Global Developments
- Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Sales Forecast, in USD billion, and in % of Total B2C E-Commerce Sales, 2023f
- Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Online Shoppers, August 2019
- Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration in Selected Countries, in % of Online Shoppers, By Total Cross-Border Shoppers And Daily/Weekly Cross-Border Shoppers, September 2019
- Top 5 Exporting Markets in Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce by Share of Purchases, in %, September 2019
- Breakdown of Actions Cross-Border Online Shoppers Would Take If Imports From China Would Be Taxed Higher with Additional EUR 10 per Item, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, September 2019
- Reasons for Buying Cross-Border, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, September 2019
- Top Reasons For Cross-Border Online Shopping Cart Abandonment, September 2019
- Breakdown of the Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase by Value in EUR, and Weight, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, September 2019
- Breakdown of the Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase by Delivery Costs in EUR, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, September 2019
- Breakdown of the Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase by Delivery Time, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, September 2019
- Share of Cross-Border Online Shoppers Expecting Delivery Within 6 Days If They Paid For It, in %, April 2019
- Selected Localization Features Preferred by Cross-Border Online Shoppers, % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, July 2019
- Breakdown of E-Commerce Websites Purchased From In Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, September 2019
- Top 10 Shopping Apps by Downloads, incl. Cross-Border E-Commerce Apps, by Total Downloads, App Store Downloads and Google Play Downloads, January 2020
3. Europe
3.1. Regional
- Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and Trends, February 2020
- Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Sales (incl. Travel) in EU16, in EUR billion, 2018, 2020f & 2022f
- Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Sales Share of Total B2C E-Commerce Sales, in % by EU16 Countries, 2018
- Breakdown of Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Sales (Excl. Travel) in EU16 by Player Type, in EUR billion, and in %, 2018
- Market Shares of the Top 12 European Marketplaces, in % of Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Sales Generated by European Marketplaces in EU16, 2018
- Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration in the EU, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries, from Non-EU Countries and Total, in % of Individuals, 2014 - 2019
- Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration in the EU, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries, from Non-EU Countries and Total, in % of Online Shoppers, 2014 - 2019
- Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by EU and Selected Non-EU Countries, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018 & 2019
- Top 3 Countries Purchased From In The Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, September 2019
- Reasons for Shopping Online from a Specific Country, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, by Selected European Countries, Spring 2019
- Top Product Categories Purchased Cross-Border, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, by Selected European Countries, Spring 2019
- International E-Commerce Marketplaces Purchased From, in % of Online Shoppers in Selected European Countries, Spring 2019
- Breakdown of the Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase by Type of Carrier Used For Delivery, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, by Seller Location, 2018
- Share of E-Commerce Companies Selling Abroad, by EU and Selected Non-EU Countries, in % of E-Commerce Companies, 2017 & 2019
- Difficulties When Selling To Other Countries Online, in % of E-Commerce Companies in the EU Selling To Other EU Countries, 2019
- Share of Online Shoppers in Europe Currently Buying Cross-Border from UK Websites Who Would Stop Buying From Foreign Websites In Case of Additional Costs After Checkout, in %, June 2019
- Share of Online Shoppers in Europe Currently Buying Cross-Border from UK Websites Who Would Stop Buying In Case of Additional Costs After Checkout, in %, by Selected Countries, June 2019
3.2. Advanced Markets
3.2.1. UK
- Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries and from the Rest of the World, in % of Online Shoppers in the UK, 2014 - 2019
- Share of Online Shoppers in the UK Buying from European Websites Cross-Border Who Would Stop Buying Cross-Border In Case of Additional Costs After Checkout, in %, June 2019
- Top 3 Countries That Cross-Border Online Shoppers in the UK Made Their Latest Purchase From, in %, 2018 & 2019
- Share of Cross-Border E-Commerce Retailers in the UK Who Believe That Selling to Shoppers Internationally Will Become More Complex After Brexit, in %, June 2019
- Share of UK Retailers Believing That Sales to The European Economic Area (EEA) Will Decrease After Brexit, in %, June 2019
- Share of UK E-Commerce Sellers Who Rely on the EU for Some or Most of Their E-Commerce Export Revenue Growth, in %, September 2018
- Most Desired International Markets Outside the EU According to UK E-Commerce Sellers, in %, September 2018
3.2.2. Germany
- Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries, from Non-EU Countries and Total, in % of Online Shoppers in Germany, 2014 - 2019
- Cross-Border Online Spending, by Shopping Frequency of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Germany, in EUR billion, 2018
- Average Order Value in Foreign Online Stores by Shoppers in Germany, by Gender, in EUR, 2018
- Delivery Methods Used in Cross-Border Online Purchases, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Germany, 2018
- Share of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Germany Who Were in Contact With a Customs Authority, in %, 2018
- Top 3 Countries Purchased From in the Most Recent Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Germany, September 2019
- Channels Through Which B2C E-Commerce Merchants Sell To Customers Abroad, in % of German B2C E-Commerce Merchants Selling To Customers Abroad, 2019
- Top 10 Export Markets, in % of German E-Commerce Merchants, 2019
- Average Net Online Order Value Of Purchases by Foreign Customers According to German B2C E-Commerce Merchants, Compared to Customers in Germany, in EUR, by Selected Countries, 2019
3.2.3. France
- Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries, from Non-EU Countries and Total, in % of Online Shoppers in France, 2014 - 2019
- Top 3 Countries Purchased From in the Most Recent Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in France, September 2019
- Share of French E-Commerce Merchants Selling Internationally, by Company Size in Terms of Revenues, in %, March 2019
- Breakdown of French E-Commerce Merchants Selling Abroad by Share of Revenues Generated Abroad, in %, March 2019
- Top 5 Foreign Markets Sold to by French E-Commerce Merchants, in %, March 2019
3.2.4. Spain
- Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries, from Non-EU Countries and Total, in % of Online Shoppers in Spain, 2014 - 2019
- Top 3 Countries Purchased From in the Most Recent Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Spain, September 2019
- Breakdown of E-Commerce Transaction Value, by Exports, Imports and Domestic, in EUR million, Q1 2017 - Q2 2019
- Breakdown of E-Commerce Transaction Number, by Exports, Imports and Domestic, in millions, Q1 2017 - Q2 2019
- Breakdown of Cross-Border E-Commerce Imports Transaction Value and Number by Region, in % Q2 2019
- Breakdown of Cross-Border E-Commerce Exports Transaction Value and Number by Region, in % Q2 2019
3.2.5. Italy
- Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries, from Non-EU Countries and Total, in % of Online Shoppers in Italy, 2014 - 2019
- Top 3 Countries Purchased From in the Most Recent Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Italy, September 2019
- Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Imports, in EUR billion, and Share of Total B2C E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2019e
- Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Exports, by Products and Services, in EUR billion, 2018 & 2019e
- Breakdown of Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Exports of Products By Product Categories, in %, 2019e
- Breakdown of Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Exports of Products By Country/Region, in %, 2019e
3.2.6. Netherlands
- Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries, from Non-EU Countries and Total, in % of Online Shoppers in the Netherlands, 2014 - 2019
- Cross-Border Online Spending by Shoppers in the Netherlands, in EUR million, 2017 & 2018
- Breakdown of Cross-Border Online Spending of Shoppers in the Netherlands by Country, in %, 2017 & 2018
3.2.7. Belgium
- Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries, from Non-EU Countries and Total, in % of Online Shoppers in Belgium, 2014 - 2019
- Top 3 Countries Purchased From in the Most Recent Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Belgium, September 2019
- Share of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Belgium Who Received Their Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase On The Next Day and in 2-3 Days, in %, September 2019
3.2.8. Sweden
- Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries, from Non-EU Countries and Total, in % of Online Shoppers in Sweden, 2014 - 2019
- Top 5 Countries Purchased From, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Sweden, H1 2019
- Top 5 Product Categories Purchased Cross-Border, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Sweden, H1 2019
3.2.9. Denmark
- Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries, from Non-EU Countries and Total, in % of Online Shoppers in Denmark, 2014 - 2019
- Top 5 Countries Purchased From, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Denmark, H1 2019
- Top 5 Product Categories Purchased Cross-Border, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Denmark, H1 2019
3.2.10. Finland
- Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries, from Non-EU Countries and Total, in % of Online Shoppers in Finland, 2014 - 2019
- Top 5 Countries Purchased From, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Finland, H1 2019
- Top 5 Product Categories Purchased Cross-Border, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Finland, H1 2019
3.2.11. Norway
- Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries, from Non-EU Countries and Total, in % of Online Shoppers in Norway, 2014 - 2019
- Top 5 Countries Purchased From, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Norway, H1 2019
- Top 5 Product Categories Purchased Cross-Border, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Norway, H1 2019
3.2.12. Austria
- Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries, from Non-EU Countries and Total, in % of Online Shoppers in Austria, 2014 - 2019
- Top 3 Countries Purchased From in the Most Recent Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Austria, September 2019
3.2.13. Switzerland
- Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Imports, in CHF billion, 2017 & 2018
- Top 3 Countries Purchased From in the Most Recent Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Switzerland, September 2019
3.2.14. Ireland
- Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries, from Non-EU Countries and Total, in % of Online Shoppers in Ireland, 2014 - 2019
- Breakdown of the Number of Purchases Made by Shoppers in Ireland from Sellers in the UK in the Past 2 Years, in %, August 2019
- Expectations of Shoppers in Ireland Who Bought Online From the UK Regarding Their Online Shopping Behavior After Brexit, in %, August 2019
3.3. Emerging Markets
3.3.1. Russia
- B2C E-Commerce Sales, by Domestic and Cross-Border, in RUB billion, 2018e-2023f
- B2C E-Commerce Sales, in RUB billion, and Breakdown by Domestic Sales and Cross-Border Imports, in %, 2013 - 2019e
- Number of Shipments of Goods from Foreign Online Stores to Russia, in millions, 2013 - 2019e
- Breakdown of Cross-Border Online Spending and Number of Shipments to Russia by Country, in %, 2018
- Breakdown of Cross-Border Online Purchases by Shoppers in Russia by Value in EUR, in %, 2017 & 2018
- Breakdown of Cross-Border E-Commerce Imports by Product Categories, in %, 2018
- Breakdown of Devices Used in the Latest Online Purchase from Russian and Foreign Online Stores, in % of Online Shoppers in Russia, 2017 & 2018
- Share of Online Shoppers in Russia Who Purchased from Russian Online, from Chinese Online Stores and from Online Stores in Other Countries, in %, 2015 - 2019
- Average Order Value of Online Shoppers in Russia, by Purchases From Russian Online Stores, Chinese Online Stores, and Other Foreign Online Stores, in RUB, 2018 & 2019
- Delivery Methods Used When Buying From Foreign Online Stores, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Russia, September 2019
- Adequate Delivery Time According to Online Shoppers in Russia, by Purchases from Russian Online Stores to Large Cities, Medium-Sized Cities, Small Cities, and Purchases from Foreign Online Stores, in Days, September 2019
- Share of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Russia Who Waited for 30 or More Days For Their Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase, in %, September 2019
3.3.2. Poland
- Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries, from Non-EU Countries and Total, in % of Online Shoppers in Poland, 2014 - 2019
- Top 3 Countries Purchased From in the Most Recent Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Poland, September 2019
- Top 5 Foreign Online Merchants Purchased From, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Poland, April 2018 & April 2019
3.3.3. Turkey
- Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Online Shoppers in Turkey, by Purchased from Any Foreign Country, From EU Countries and From Non-EU Countries, 2014-2019
- Number of Cross-Border E-Commerce Transactions with Bank Cards Issued in Turkey, in millions, and Value, in TRY million, Q1 2016 - Q2 2019
- Top 3 Countries Purchased From in the Most Recent Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Turkey, September 2019
3.3.4. Greece
- Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries, from Non-EU Countries and Total, in % of Online Shoppers in Greece, 2014 - 2019
- Top Reasons To Buy Cross-Border, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Greece, 2018
- Top 3 Countries Purchased From in the Most Recent Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Greece, September 2019
3.3.5. Hungary
- Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries, from Non-EU Countries and Total, in % of Online Shoppers in Hungary, 2014 - 2019
- Number of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Hungary, in millions, and Cross-Border E-Commerce Spending, in HUF billion, 2018
- Top 3 Countries Purchased From in the Most Recent Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Hungary, September 2019
3.3.6. Portugal
- Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries, from Non-EU Countries and Total, in % of Online Shoppers in Portugal, 2014 - 2019
- Countries Purchased From, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Portugal, 2018
- Top 3 Countries Purchased From in the Most Recent Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in Portugal, September 2019
