(RTTNews) - The major European stock markets could not hold early gains on Wednesday as lingering concerns about the AI continued to weigh on investors. The major averages opened higher but began tracking to the downside, slipping into the red for good around midday.

Investors were reacting to the Trump administration's announcement of new tariffs for the European Union, which sent stocks into a tailspin.

Germany's DAX slumped 315.68 points or 1.26 percent to finish at 24,702.13, while London's FTSE fell 40.13 points or 0.38 percent to close at 10,426.94, the CAC 40 in France sank 59.92 points or 0.75 percent to end at 7,980.57 and the SMI in Switzerland lost 68.97 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 14,664.92.

In Germany, Infineon Technologies plunged 6.49 percent, Siemens Energy tanked 4.60 percent, Commerzbank slumped 3.88 percent, Deutsche Bank dropped 2.78 percent and Deutsche Börse fell 1.17 percent.

In London, Standard Chartered stumbled 4.74 percent, while Rolls-Royce Holdings retreated 3.93 percent, Barclays shed 2.53 percent, Glencore lost 2.04 percent and Lloyds Banking Group was down 1.39 percent.

In France, Schneider Electric tanked 4.18 percent, while Safran sank 2.74 percent, BNP Paribas gave up 2.28 percent, Crédit Agricole dropped 1.07 percent and Sanofi rallied 4.89 percent.

In Switzerland, Roche Holding was up 0.67 percent, while Nestlé climbed 1.18 percent, Zurich Insurance added 0.42 percent, Richemont dropped 1.71 percent, UBS lost 1.37 percent and Swisscom was down 0.84 percent.

In economic news, the German economy expanded only marginally in the third quarter amid weak household spending growth and a marked decline in investment, official data showed Wednesday. Gross domestic product logged a quarterly growth of 0.1 percent in the third quarter, which was revised down from the initial estimate of 0.2 percent. This followed a 0.3 percent growth in the second quarter.

Sweden's producer price inflation accelerated to the highest level in more than three-and-a-half years in October, Statistics Sweden said Wednesday. Producer price inflation climbed to 11.8 percent in October from 11.2 percent in September. Prices have been rising since March. Moreover, a similar growth rate was last seen in January 2023.

France's consumer confidence rose slightly in November, monthly survey data from the statistical office INSEE showed Wednesday. The consumer sentiment index climbed to 82 in November, as expected, from 81 in October. Assessment about future personal financial situation rebounded in November with the balance rising five points to -19. However, the one related to their past financial situation dropped one point to -33.