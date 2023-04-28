|
Europe Wrangles With Biofuel Oversupply Problems and Possible Fraud
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Imagine finding out your super extra premium virgin olive oil was actually just some canola oil with green food coloring.On Thursday Bloomberg reported that the EU, which is aggressively pushing up targets for switching to green fuels, is facing a big problem: biofuel imports from China flooding the market. And as if market dynamics weren't slippery enough, there are some concerns that the imports aren't even 100% bona fide, as rumors swirl that Chinese exporters may be juicing up profits by cutting their clean energy with not-so-clean ingredients.Continue reading
