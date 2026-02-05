European Benchmarks Brace For BoE, ECB Decisions

(RTTNews) - European stock markets are trading on a cautious note ahead of interest rate decisions by the Bank of England as well as the European Central Bank. Markets widely expect rates to remain unchanged. Sentiment remains weak amidst renewed fears about the disruptions to the technology sector from advancements in artificial intelligence. Corporate earnings releases also swayed sentiment.

U.K.'s FTSE 100 is trading 0.31 percent below the previous closing level of 10,402.34. It is currently trading at 10,370.39, recording an overnight decline of 0.31 percent. France's CAC 40 index's current level of 8,284.60 is 0.27 percent above the previous close of 8,262.16. The day's trading ranged between 8,251.72 and 8,312.68.

Germany's DAX is currently trading at 24,541.33, after slipping 0.45 percent from Wednesday's close of 24,652.77. The day's trading ranged between 24,434.99 and 24,672.33.

Switzerland's Stock Market Index has lost 0.33 percent from the previous close of 13,517.65 and is currently trading at 13,473.10. The day's trading ranged between 13,429.80 and 13,513.30.

The pan-European Stoxx 50 lost 0.13 percent from previous close of 5,970.47 and is currently trading at 5962.96. The day's trading ranged between 5,944.35 and 5,999.36.

The EUR/USD pair is currently hovering near 1.1791 whereas the GBP/USD pair is near 1.3591. The USD/CHF pair is at 0.7777.

European markets had closed on a mixed note on Wednesday amidst contrasting updates from the corporate sector.