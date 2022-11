European Central Bank risks economic overkill with steep rate hikes

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

The European Central Bank (ECB) is so intent in breaking inflation, that it risks an economic overkill.Its chief economist Philip Lane said earlier this week that the plan is to continue with steep interest rate rises in the next few months. This follows a 75 basis-point increase to 2.25 per cent on its refinancing operations, and 2 per cent on the marginal lending facility at the beginning of November.