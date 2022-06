European Central Bank To Hike Rates For First Time in Over a Decade

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.All buono things must come to an ende.On Thursday, the European Central Bank committed next month to raising its primary interest rate, currently negative 0.5%, by a quarter-point next month. An even bigger hike is on the table for fall. The ECB's first hike in eleven years, coupled with the planned end of a bond-buying stimulus program, immediately added stress on the borrowing costs of cash-strapped Southern European nations.Continue reading