European Commission Approves AbbVie's Rinvoq To Treat Moderate To Severe Ulcerative Colitis

(RTTNews) - The European Commission approved Rinvoq (upadacitinib 45 mg and 15 mg and 30 mg) for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis who have had an inadequate response, lost response or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a biologic agent, AbbVie (ABBV) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The approval is based on the results of three Phase 3 studies. In the clinical trials, Rinvoq achieved the primary endpoint of clinical remission (per Adapted Mayo Score) at week 8 in induction studies and week 52 in the maintenance study, and all secondary endpoints, including clinical response and mucosal healing.

The approval represents Rinvoq's fifth therapeutic indication in the European Union.

Rinvoq was already approved in the European Union for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis, active psoriatic arthritis, active ankylosing spondylitis, and moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

Rinvoq is a selective and reversible JAK inhibitor that is being studied in several immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic, immune-mediated inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that can lead to substantial burden and often disability among patients.

