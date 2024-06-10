10.06.2024 07:43:20

European Commission Approves Roche's Alecensa For ALK-positive Early-stage Lung Cancer

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) said that the European Commission has approved Alecensa (alectinib) monotherapy, as adjuvant treatment following tumour resection for adult patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase or ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC at high risk of recurrence.

The company noted that data from the Phase III ALINA trial, where Alecensa demonstrated an unprecedented 76% reduction in the risk of disease recurrence or death in people with resected ALK-positive NSCLC, supported the marketing authorisation application.

Today's approval in Europe follows the April 2024 U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Alecensa as adjuvant treatment following tumour resection for patients with ALK-positive NSCLC (tumours greater that or equal to 4 cm or node positive), as detected by an FDA-approved test.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGShmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGShmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGSh 30,74 0,18% Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGSh

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX und DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinig
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich im Minus. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen