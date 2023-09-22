|
22.09.2023 16:43:01
European Commission Imposes Heavy Fine On Intel
(RTTNews) - The European Commission has imposed a fine of around 376.36 million euros on Intel for a previously established abuse of its dominant position in the market for computer chips called x86 central processing units.
Intel engaged in a series of anticompetitive practices aimed at excluding competitors from the relevant market in breach of EU antitrust rules, the Commission said Friday.
This is the second time that the European Commission has imposed a fine on the semiconductor chip giant. In 2009, the Commission fined Intel 1.06 billion euros after finding that it abused its dominant position in the market for x86 CPUs.
The company was found paying computer manufacturers to halt or delay the launch of specific products containing competitors' x86 CPUs and to limit the sales channels available to these products, called "naked restrictions."
These restrictions took place between November 2002 and December 2006 and consisted of payments made by Intel to three computer manufacturers - HP, Acer and Lenovo - to halt or delay the launch of specific products containing competitors' x86 CPUs and to limit the sales channels available to these products.
The Commission said that it has decided to re-impose a fine of around 376.36 million euros on Intel as Naked Restrictions constitute a serious infringement of Article 102 Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Intel Corp.mehr Analysen
|20.09.23
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|20.09.23
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.09.23
|Intel Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.09.23
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.09.23
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|20.09.23
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|20.09.23
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.09.23
|Intel Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.09.23
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.09.23
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|28.10.22
|Intel Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.08.22
|Intel Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.04.22
|Intel Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.02.22
|Intel Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.01.22
|Intel Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.09.23
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.23
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.06.23
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.23
|Intel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.23
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.09.23
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|20.09.23
|Intel Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.09.23
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.09.23
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|05.09.23
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intel Corp.
|32,21
|-1,03%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen bleiben im Blick: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX und DAX gehen etwas leichter ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Fernost schließen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag etwas tiefer. Auch der deutsche Leitindex notierte schwächer. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Freitag freundlich. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedlich Richtungen.