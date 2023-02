European exchanges collaborate for the provision of a consolidated tape in the European Union

Today, fourteen European exchange groups, present in twenty-six¹ Member States of the EU, announced a joint initiative to participate in the future selection process for the provision of a consolidated tape (CT) for equities in the European Union. The project responds to the European Commission’s proposal for an equities tape to contribute to the development of the Capital Markets Union.The participating exchanges – cornerstones of financial markets across Europe with decades of experience in operating critical market infrastructure – have signed a term sheet to establish a joint venture that will evaluate and prepare an application as a CT provider in a future selection process. The participants are recognised specialists in supplying reliable and high-quality market data and are well-positioned to deliver a CT quickly, efficiently, and to the highest operational standards.The project will focus on providing a tape designed to provide a comprehensive, standardised and consistent source of market data and will seek to collaborate with regulators to develop the optimal solution for investors.Through this joint venture, the participating exchanges, as key players in the EU’s capital markets ecosystem, are reiterating their commitment to fostering the EU’s open strategic autonomy.¹ All EU member states except SlovakiaForward-Looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements with respect to the formation of a joint venture by the participating exchanges and the potential benefits of the joint venture. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond the control of the joint venture participants. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in a joint venture participant’s annual report on Form 10-K and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, if any. The joint venture participants undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.Notes to editorsJoint Venture participants: Athens Stock ExchangeBucharest Stock ExchangeBudapest Stock ExchangeBulgarian Stock ExchangeCyprus Stock ExchangeDeutsche Börse GroupEuronext, incorporating:Borsa ItalianaEuronext AmsterdamEuronext BrusselsEuronext DublinEuronext LisbonEuronext ParisOslo BørsLuxembourg Stock ExchangeMalta Stock ExchangeNasdaq, incorporating:Nasdaq StockholmNasdaq CopenhagenNasdaq HelsinkiNasdaq IcelandNasdaq RigaNasdaq TallinnNasdaq VilniusSIX Group, incorporating:BME ExchangeWarsaw Stock ExchangeWiener Börse, incorporating:Prague Stock ExchangeVienna Stock ExchangeZagreb Stock Exchange, including:Ljubljana Stock ExchangeFor more information on the project, please contact:press@ct-project.euNiels Tomm (Deutsche Boerse)+49 17 23 00 96 40orErik Gruvfors (Nasdaq)+46 73 44 97 812Andrea Monzani (Euronext)+39 33 51 30 98 45Santiago Ximénez (SIX Group)+34 91 70 95 705