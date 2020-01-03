|
03.01.2020 12:00:00
European General Industrial Coatings Regional Reports and Data: Coverage of 40 Countries
DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "General Industrial Coatings Regional Reports and Data - Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report includes detailed data for 40 Focus Countries including market shares, sales channels, detailed prices and values, breakdown by application system and chemistry, end-use, gloss levels, paint grade, and paint type.
Regional and global Top-Line Country data is also available for 119 countries; including volumes and values for each country.
Top-line Country Data:
- Market volumes in metric tonnes (2011-2023)
- Prices and market values in EUR and USD (2017 and 2018)
Regional Aggregated Data:
Detailed information is provided on each of the 5 key general industrial segments:
- General finishes
- 3C (consumer electronics & domestic appliances)
- Coil & extrusion
- Metal packaging
- Road marking
Detailed data for each of the 5 segments include:
Chemistry breakdown: Pure acrylic, alkyds, polyesters, polyurethane, epoxy, others (2011-2023)
Technology breakdown: Water-based, solvent-based, radiation-cured, powder (2011-2023)
Market shares by company in volume (2017 and 2018)
Value breakdown by: Chemistry and technology in EUR and USD (2017 and 2018)
Key Topics Covered:
Foreword - General Industrial Coatings
1. European General Industrial Coatings Market
1.1. Market Overview
1.2. Europe: Trends and Forecasts
1.2.1. Central Europe: Trends and Forecasts by Country
1.2.2. Eastern Europe: Trends and Forecasts by Country
1.2.3. Western Europe: Trends and Forecasts by Country
1.3. Europe: Prices and Market Values
1.3.1. Central Europe: Detailed Prices and Values
1.3.2. Eastern Europe: Detailed Prices and Values
1.3.3. Western Europe: Detailed Prices and Values
1.3.4. Prices and Values by Application System
1.3.5. Prices and Values by Resin Type
1.3.6. Prices and Values by Segment
1.4.1. Application System: Historical and Forecasts
1.4.2. Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts
1.4.3. Segment: Historical and Forecasts
1.5.1. Market Shares: General Industrial
1.5.2. Market Shares: General Finishes
1.5.3. Market Shares: Coil & Extrusion
1.5.4. Market Shares: 3C
1.5.5. Market Shares: Metal Packaging
1.5.6. Market Shares: Road Marking
Countries Covered :
- Albania
- Armenia
- Austria
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bosnia-Herzegovina
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Georgia
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Ireland
- Italy
- Kosovo
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Macedonia
- Moldova
- Montenegro
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Russia
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6kgxt
