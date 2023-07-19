European high-tech shooting star Neura Robotics raises $55 million in fresh capital to boost its leadership in cognitive robotics and drive international expansion into the U.S. and Japan

METZINGEN, Germany, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neura Robotics GmbH ("NEURA Robotics"), an emerging AI and robotics startup, announced today the closing of a $55 million funding round, led by European investors Lingotto (an investment management company owned by Exor N.V.), Vsquared Ventures, Primepulse and HV Capital.

Neura Robotics has risen to become a global pioneer in cognitive robotics in just three years and claims innovation leadership in the industry. As the first company to combine AI and robotics, Neura unveiled the world's first market-ready cognitive cobot shortly after its founding. This robot, called MAiRA, is able to fully perceive its environment and people and acts autonomously. By combining all relevant sensors and components with artificial intelligence in one device, Neura Robotics offers its partners a platform for the joint development of applications for a wide range of sectors from industry to service and household. The resulting and steadily growing NEURAverse offers unmatched flexibility and cost efficiency in automation.

David Reger, Founder and CEO of Neura Robotics, said: "Since our genesis in 2019, Neura Robotics has been working to push the boundaries of innovation in robotics by rethinking the subject with artificial intelligence and a platform approach, ushering in a new era in robotics. Today's funding round enables us to keep up the pace in delivering on our visionary promises."

"Neura operates at the confluence of AI and hardware development. Germany and Europe have a particular advantage here", said Nikhil Srinivasan, Managing Partner at Lingotto.



Dr Herbert Mangesius, General Partner at Vsquared Ventures, adds: "If you are serious about software, you need to embrace hardware. This is particularly true for robotic automation and has been a bottleneck in bringing cutting-edge machine learning and cognitive capabilities into the industrial and services world for many years. Neura Robotics is the first company we met that combines this technological vision and leadership with an open partnership model and such driving progress globally at a never-seen pace within robotics."

Robots based on the Neura Robotics platform are able to see, hear and have a sense of touch. Combined with reflexive sensory processing, these capabilities are essential for autonomous and predictive action. With the founding team's vast expertise in robotics and artificial intelligence, robots by Neura Robotics are being developed to collaborate with humans across various societal domains and within human-designed environments, and in just a couple of years could play an important role in solving the problem of the general shortage of skilled workers. Today, NEURA is right on track to bring the first multi-purpose humanoid robot to market.

The $55 million capital increase secures the expansion of the versatile high-tech company towards the US and Japan and helps to expand the production infrastructure in Germany to meet the exponential demand of the order book, which today exceeds $450 million. Throughout the transaction, Neura Robotics was advised by GP Bullhound.

About NEURA Robotics

NEURA Robotics was founded in 2019 by David Reger in Metzingen, southern Germany, with the goal of bridging important innovation gaps in robotics and establishing the age of cognitive robots. Like a smartphone manufacturer, NEURA Robotics combines all components and sensors as well as artificial intelligence in one device and offers partners a platform for the joint development of apps for a wide range of specialist areas. The resulting and steadily growing NEURAverse offers unmatched flexibility and cost efficiency in automation and attracts many international market leaders. For instance, Kawasaki, the third-largest robotics manufacturer worldwide by revenue, has recently unveiled a product range "powered by NEURA." All the new technological components required for this approach, including AI, are developed in-house by NEURA Robotics. This made it possible to set new standards in intelligence, precision, and safety. NEURA's cognitive robots can see, hear, and have a sense of touch; they act completely autonomously and learn from experience. Today, NEURA is right on track to bring the first multi-purpose humanoid robot to market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157327/Neura_Robotics.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157328/Neura_Robotics_2.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-high-tech-shooting-star-neura-robotics-raises-55-million-in-fresh-capital-to-boost-its-leadership-in-cognitive-robotics-and-drive-international-expansion-into-the-us-and-japan-301880763.html

SOURCE Neura Robotics GmbH