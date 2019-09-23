European Managed Security Services Market, Forecast to 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The information security profession across Europe has an unemployment rate of zero percent while the need for better cybersecurity across all industries has never been greater.Organised crime and state actors are targeting enterprises across Europe at a time when digital transformation initiatives are on the rise.

Cybersecurity in the enterprise is increasingly perceived as a business enabler that helps ensure revenue streams continue uninterrupted.Cybersecurity has become as important as electricity in modern organisations, yet with a scarce supply of qualified information security professionals available on the market and the complexity of properly securing modern enterprise, it is necessary to outsource cybersecurity to managed security service providers (MSSPs) with economies of scale that specialise in protecting enterprise from sophisticated cyber-adversaries.



This study provides an analysis of the European MSSP market and provides CISOs with tips on how to find the right MSSP for an organisation.What are Managed Security Services (MSS)?In today's IT environment, managed services represent a strong partnership—in which the provider contributes technology and expertise, and the customer retains control and oversight—as both parties accept accountability for achieving specific outcomes.Thus, a managed service must not only satisfactorily perform a function (such as networking or storage), but must incorporate tools and processes that allow customers and their expert partners to continually assess how well their goals are being met, and make necessary changes. Managed services includes proactive, hands-on monitoring by expert technicians, the customer participates in defining and redefining success, and lastly, the customer and provider share accountability for success.Managed Services are:

• Proactively monitored by the provider's expert staff

• Utilizing rich, real-time performance and operations data

• That are visible via a management portal

• And support real-time actions

• Which drive customer-defined success parametersMSS include some degree of proactive monitoring of the customer's security environment, and may encompass protection against denial of service attacks, email viruses/worms, spam, and other various cyber maladies.Expanding Scope of MSS:A skewing of the definition of MSS has occurred over the last several years. Services that were once considered "MSS" are now being performed within a carrier's network. For example, a telecommunications company may have performed a service of managing and maintaining a CPE-based firewall. Today, the same functionality may be provided virtually within the carrier infrastructure. Although firewall services being integrated into the "pipe" may be considered a pure service based on the classic definition of a managed service, such services are now considered "MSS" commonly by the market. The analyst, likewise, considers such services as MSS.DDoS mitigation services are another interesting example. Using a 2010 definition of MSS, DDoS mitigation will not be considered an MSS; DDoS mitigation will be a pure service. For the purposes of this research, DDoS mitigation now is an MSS.



