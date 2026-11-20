(RTTNews) - European stocks fell on Friday and several markets across the region hit multi-week lows - some markets even dropped to multi-month lows - weighed down by losses in several sectors, especially in the technology space amid uncertainty about the sustainability of AI trade despite Anthropic's historic IPO.

After a strong upmove in the regular trading session on Thursday, Anthropic shares fell in after-hours trading and extended its weakness further in today's session, triggering a sell-off in the tech space in European and American markets.

Inflation concerns and fears of monetary tightening by major central banks including the Federal Reserve contributed as well to markets' weakness.

The pan European Stoxx 600 fell 1.68%. The UK's FTSE 100 ended down 0.91%, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 closed lower by 2.13% and 1.6%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI shed 1.02%. The FTSE 100, DAX and CAC 40 shed about 4%, 7% and 5%, respectively in the week.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkiye closed with sharp to moderate losses.

In the UK market, Polar Capital Technology Trust Holdings ended more than 8% down. Lion Finance, Halma and Ithaca Energy lost 6%-7%.

Babcock International, Scottish Mortgage, Computacenter, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Diploma, Burberry Group, Pershing Square Holdings, St. James's Place, Aberdeen Group, ICG, Smiths Group, Alliance Witan, F&C Investment and IMI closed lower by 3%-5.2%.

Endeavour Mining, Antofagasta, Fresnillo, Rio Tinto and Glencore declined sharply. Bank stocks Standard Chartered, HSBC Holdings, Barclays and Natwest Group also posted sharp losses.

Unilever, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Compass Group, British American Tobacco, Rentokil Initial, Admiral Group, Coca-Cola HBC, National Grid, Severn Trent and Haleon gained 1%-2.2%.

In the German market, Infineon tanked 7.6%. Scout24 and Siemens Energy lost about 7% and 6.5%, respectively.

Siemens, Rheinmetall, Hochtief, Adidas, Deutsche Post, Porsche Automobil Holding, MTU Aero Engines, Deutsche Bank, Volkswagen, RWE, Continental, Commerzbank, Siemens Healthineers, Brenntag an BASF lost 2%-4.5%.

Fresenius Medical Care climbed nearly 2.5%. Hannover RE and Deutsche Telekom gained 1.8% and 1.2%, respectively.

In the French market, STMicroElectronics plunged nearly 11%. ArcelorMittal and Legrand ended lower by 5.9% and 4.7%, respectively.

Schneider Electric, Renault, Societe Generale, Dassault Systemes, Kering, Airbus, Hermes International, Stellantis, BNP Paribas, LVMH, Accor, Safran, Saint Gobain, Michelin, Thales and Bureau Veritas also declined sharply.

Capgemini, Sanofi, Danone, Teleperformane, Orange and Edenred posted sharp to moderate gains.

Data released by Destatis showed Germany's producer prices increased at the fastest pace in more than three years in October on rising energy and intermediate goods prices.

Producer prices grew 8.1% year-on-year in October, marking the strongest growth since February 2023. Economists had forecast prices to climb 7.2% after posting an annual growth of 6.7% in September.

On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 1.4% compared to economists' forecast of 0.9%.

The annual increase in producer prices was primarily due to the 18.7% surge in energy prices. The prices of intermediate goods also increased substantially, up by 6.8%.

Data released by INSEE showed France's manufacturing business climate index fell to 104 in November from 105 in October, compared with market expectations of 102, and above its long-term average of 100.

Meanwhile, France's overall business climate indicator fell to 95 in November from a downwardly revised 97 in October, below expectations of 97. The reading was the lowest since June, with sentiment deteriorating across all sectors.

Data from the Office for National Statistics showed UK retail sales rebounded strongly in October, increasing 0.7% in the month following a 0.6% drop a month earlier. Economists had forecast sales to remain flat.

Excluding auto fuel, retail sales grew unexpectedly by 0.9% month-on-month, offsetting the 0.9% decrease logged in September. Sales were expected to drop 0.1%.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 2.3% in October from 0.4% in September. Excluding auto fuel, retail sales advanced 2.5% after rising 0.4% a month ago.

In the three months to October, retail sales grew 0.4 percent from the previous three months. Food store volumes rose during this period, while fuel retailers mostly recovered from a decline in the three months to July following a spike in March.

Elsewhere, a monthly survey from the market research group GfK showed that British consumer confidence improved in November as shoppers became more willing to make big-ticket purchases ahead of Christmas. The consumer sentiment index rose to -22 in November from -24 in October.

A report from the GfK gorup showed the UK GfK Consumer Confidence Index rose 2 points to -22 in November, recovering slightly from -24 in October, when it recorded its steepest monthly decline since the COVID-19 pandemic.

UK public sector net borrowing increased less than expected in October, the Office for National Statistics said. The government borrowed GBP 17.0 billion in October, which was up by GBP 0.8 billion from the last year. However, this was below the forecast of GBP 18.0 billion.

Central government debt interest payable climbed GBP 2.8 billion to GBP 11.2 billion in October.