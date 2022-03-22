European Markets Close On Firm Note As Bank Stocks Rally On Rate Hike Hopes

(RTTNews) - Despite concerns about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, European markets closed higher on Tuesday as bank stocks posted strong gains amid hopes the central banks might resort to aggressive interest rate hikes this year.

Hopes about rate hikes have increased after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Monday that the U.S. central bank was prepared to raise rates aggressively, if needed.

U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest level since 2019 and Euro Zone government bond yields moved higher as well after Powell's hawkish comments.

Despite persisting worries about the war in Ukraine, investors reacted a bit positively to reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was prepared to discuss a commitment from Ukraine not to seek NATO membership in exchange for a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and a guarantee of Ukraine's security.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.85%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.46%, Germany's DAX surged up 1.02% and France's CAC 40 gained 1.17%, while Switzerland's SMI advanced 0.26%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Turkey closed notably higher.

Sweden edged up marginally, while Denmark, Iceland and Ireland closed weak.

In the UK market, Prudential, Aviva, Lloyds Banking Group, HSBC Holdings and Natwest Group gained 3 to 4.2%. JD Sports Fashion ended nearly 3% up, while Melrose Industries, Standard Chartered, Legal & General and Barclays moved up 2.5 to 2.8%.

Europe's largest online restaurant food ordering service Just Eat Takeaway.com jumped 2.5%. The company has secured a long-term global strategic partnership with McDonald's Corp. that will lead to increased operational benefits.

Kingfisher ended more than 6% down despite the company reporting a significant rise in pretax profit and revenue for fiscal 2022.

Auto Trader Group shed about 4.4% and Fresnillo declined nearly 3%. Endeavour Mining, CRH, RightMove, Rio Tinto, Coca-Cola HBC and Croda International lost 1.6 to 2.4%.

In the German market, Deutsche Bank rallied nearly 5.5%. Puma gained about 3.2%, while BMW, Munich RE, RWE, Infineon Technologies, Adidas, Deutsche Boerse, Allianz, Porsche Automobile, Daimler and Covestro gained 1 to 2%.

In the French market, Unibail Rodamco climbed up nearly 3.5%. Accor, Airbus Group, Veolia, Air France-KLM, L'Oreal, Engie, ArcelorMittal, BNP Paribas, Saint Gobain, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale gained 1 to 3%.

In economic news, The UK budget deficit narrowed in February from the last year but the shortfall was the second-highest for the month of February since records began in 1993, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

Public sector net borrowing excluding public sector banks was GBP 13.1 billion in February, which was GBP 2.4 billion less than in February.

The eurozone current account surplus remained unchanged in January, the European Central Bank said.

The current account surplus held steady at EUR 23 billion in January. In the same period last year, the surplus was EUR 38 billion. The expected level was EUR 24.3 billion.

Data from Eurostat showed Eurozone construction output increased in January, led by building activity, after falling in the previous month.

According to the data, construction output rose 3.9% month-on-month in January, after a 1.5% drop in December. In November, construction output edged up 0.1%.

Building and civil engineering output increased 4.2% and 1.4%, respectively, after declines in December

On a yearly basis, construction output grew 4.1% in January, following a 0.2% rise in December, the data showed.