European Markets Close On Firm Note; Miners, Defense Stocks Rise Sharply

(RTTNews) - European markets closed on a firm note on Monday, lifted by gains in defense, technology and mining sectors.

Investors closely followed the developments on the geopolitical front amid U.S.- Venezuela tensions, and looked ahead to some crucial economic data, including U.S. non-farm payroll report and inflation readings due later in the week.

Defense stocks surged as investors assessed risks linked to U.S. strikes on Venezuelan military and port facilities over the New Year's weekend.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.94%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.54%, Germany's DAX surged 1.34% and France's CAC 40 advanced 0.2%, while Switzerland's SMI ended down 0.15%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Turkiye closed higher.

Belgium, Greece, Iceland, Norway, Poland and Russia ended weak.

In the UK market, miners Antofagasta and Endeavour Mining climbed 6.25% and 6.1%, respectively. Fresnillo moved up 4.3%, Anglo American Plc gained about 3.4% and Glencore advanced 2.57%, while Rio Tinto settled with a gain of 1.75%.

Babcock International, BAE Systems, Ashtead Group, Relx, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Experian, LSEG, Schroders, Smiths Group, ICG, St. James's Place, Prudential, Pearson and JD Sports Fashion gained 2 to 6%.

Admiral Group, British American Tobacco, DCC, Unilever, Imperial Brands and Intercontinental Hotels Group closed down by 2 to 3%.

Marks & Spencer, Metlen Energy & Metals, AstraZeneca, Whitbread, Coca-Cola HBC and BT Group also ended notably lower.

In the German market, Rheinmetall soared nearly 10%. Infineon climbed 4.8% and Siemens Energy moved up 4.2%.

Scout24, Siemens Healthineers, SAP, Vonovia, Merck, Siemens, Deutsche Boerse, Qiagen, Beiersdorf, Adidas and Allianz gained 1 to 2.5%.

Auto stocks Volkswagen, BMW, Porsche Automobil Holding and Mercedes-Benz lost 2.3 to 3.1%. Continental lost about 1.4%.

In the French market, Eurofins Scientific rallied about 8%. Thales climbed 4.7%, while Bureau Veritas, Dassault Systemes, Capgemini, Airbus Group, Safran and Schneider Electric gained 1.5 to 3%.

Danone, Renault, Saint Gobain, Edenred, Carrefour, Sanofi, Orange and ArcelorMittal lost 1 to 2.3%.

In economic news, data from the Bank of England showed UK mortgage approvals decreased in November and consumer credit posted a faster growth.

Net mortgage approvals for house purchase, which is an indicator of future borrowing, fell 500 to 64,500 in November. Approvals were forecast to fall more sharply to 64,000.

Meanwhile, approvals for remortgaging increased 3,200 to 36,600 in November.