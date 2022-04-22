European Markets Close Sharply Lower As Stocks Tumble On Rate Hike Fears

(RTTNews) - European stocks tumbled on Friday, weighed down by fears about sharper interest rate hikes after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell toughened his stance on inflation and said he saw merit in "front-end loading" policy moves, including a 50 basis point rate hike at the May FOMC meeting to cool inflation.

Worries about Covid infections spread after Shanghai extended the lockdown measures to April 26. Also, the mood was cautious ahead of the second round of the French presidential elections this Sunday.

The pan European Stoxx 600 drifted down 1.79%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 1.39%, Germany's DAX fell 2.48% and France's CAC 40 dropped 1.99%. Switzerland's SMI closed lower by 0.35%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey ended with sharp to moderate losses.

Greece ended higher, while Iceland closed flat.

B&M European Value Retail, down more than 6%, was the biggest loser in the U.K.'s FTSE 100 index. Anglo American Plc shed nearly 6% and Rolls-Royce Holdings ended 5.2% down.

Whitbread, Schrodders, Ocado Group, Melrose Industries, IHG, Glencore, Prudential, Bunzl, HSBC Holdings, BP, IAG, Ferguson, AstraZeneca and Barclays Group lost 2 to 5%.

Rentokil Initial gained nearly 2%. Avast climbed 1.6% and Intertek Group surged up 1.35%.

In the French market, Kering ended nearly 5% down after reporting slowing growth at the star lable Gucci.

Accor, Faurecia, ArcelorMittal, Schneider Electric, Airbus Group and Valeo closed lower by 3 to 5%. Unibail Rodamco, Vivendi, Legrand, Essilor, Michelin, Capgemini, LVMH, Air France-KLM, Sodexo, Vinci and Safran also declined sharply.

In Germany, Covestro plunged more than 10%. Siemens Healthineers shed about 6.5% and HelloFresh ended lower by about 5%.

Puma, Zalando, Linde, Siemens, Continental, Adidas, Munich RE, Deutsche Bank, Volkswagen, Merck, Fresenius Medical Care, Sartorius and BASF lost 2 to 4%.

TeamViewer, a provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, tumbled 3.2% after announcing the appointment of Michael Wilkens as Chief Financial Officer and Board member, effective September 1.

Shares of Belgian brewer Anheuser Busch Inbev drifted lower after it warned of over $1 billion hit over sale of its joint venture in Russia.

In economic releases, U.K. retail sales dropped 1.4% on a monthly basis, largely due to the 7.9% fall in non-store retailing, data showed. Sales were forecast to fall 0.3% after a revised 0.5% decrease posted in February.

Another survey revealed a measure of U.K. consumer confidence dropped to a near historic low in April due to concerns over rising inflation and interest rates dampened household finances. The corresponding index declined to -38 in April from -31 in March.

The UK private sector growth moderated to a three-month low in April, reflecting the slowest growth in new orders so far this year, flash survey results from S&P Global showed Friday.

The S&P Global/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply flash composite output index fell more-than-expected to 57.6 in April from 60.9 a month ago. The reading was seen at 59.7.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index came in at 58.3 in April, down from 62.6 in March and below the forecast of 60.0. The manufacturing PMI also dropped in April, to 55.3 from 55.2 a month ago. The reading was forecast to rise to 59.0.

Eurozone private sector grew the most in seven months in April as the relaxation of pandemic-related restrictions revived services demand offsetting the impact of the slowdown in the manufacturing sector, a closely watched survey showed.

The flash S&P Global composite output index unexpectedly rose to a seven-month high of 55.8 in April from 54.9 in the previous month. The score was forecast to fall to 53.9.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index came in at an eight-month high of 57.7 versus 55.6 in March. The expected reading was 55.0.

The manufacturing PMI fell to a 15-month low of 55.3 from 56.5 a month ago. This was above the forecast of 54.7.