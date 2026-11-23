(RTTNews) - European markets closed on a bright note on Monday, turning in a fine performance after a five-session losing streak, thanks to strong buying in the tech sector amid renewed optimism about AI trade following NVIDIA Corporation reinstating Jensen Huang as Chief Executive.

Nvidia reinstated Huang as chief executive after input from senior US government officials left its board confident he posed no national security risk, less than two weeks after the co-founder resigned due to an alleged spy scandal.

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed the move as a "correct and proper decision." On Sunday, Trump had urged the company's board to rehire the ousted founder as it would be the best thing for the chipmaker and for the United States.

Rising precious metals prices lifted mining stocks. Bank and defence stocks also had a strong outing.

Invested digested largely weak regional PMI data.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 1.81%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 1.3%, Germany's DAX jumped 2.1% and France's CAC 40 ended with a gain of 1.48%, while Switzerland's SMI settled with a gain of 1.12%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain and Sweden closed with sharp to moderate gains.

Portugal edged modestly higher. Greece and Turkiye closed weak, while Iceland ended flat.

Polar Capital Technology Holdings surged nearly 8.5%. Rolls-Royce Holdings, Standard Chartered, Fresnillo, Lion Finance, Halma, Anglo American Plc, Scottish Mortgage, Endeavour Mining, Melrose Industries, Computacenter and Antofagasta gained 4.3%-5%.

IAG, Barclays, F&C Investment, Spirax Group, Weir, HSBC Holdings, IHG, Allianc Witan, Glencore, Babcock International and Balfour Beatty moved up 3%-4%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Diploma, IMI, Natwest Group, St. James's Place, Kingfisher, 3i Group, Rio Tinto, Prudential, Smiths Group and Burberry Group also ended sharply higher.

Vodafone Group dropped more than 5%. BT Group shed 2%. Ig Group Holdings, Barratt Redrow, Relx and Haleon lost 1.4%-1.5%.

In the German market, Siemens Energy, Infineon and Hochtief gained 6.3%-7.3%. Rheinmetall, Deutsche Bank and Siemens moved up 4%-5%.

Heidelberg Materials, MTU Aero Engines, Zalando, Volkswagen, Gea Group, Adidas, Merck, RWE, Continental, Deutsche Post and Scout24 gained 2%-3.1%.

In the French market, STMicroElectronics surged nearly 8%. ArcelorMittal, Legrand, Schneider Electric, Renault, Societe Generale, Kering, Accor, Safran, Stellantis and Airbus gained 3%-5.4%.

Saint Gobain climbed nearly 3%. BNP Paribas, Hermes International, LVMH, Edenred, Michelin, Thales, Vinci, Unibail Rodamco, Veolia Environment, Engie and Eurofins Scientific also ended with notable gains.

Orange, Dassault Systemes, TotalEnergies and Danone lost 0.7%-1.4%.

Flash survey data from S&P Global showed, Germany's private sector grew at the fastest pace since early 2022 in November.

The flash composite output index climbed to 55.0 in November from 53.4 in the previous month. At 54.0, the services Purchasing Managers' Index hit a 13-month high, from 52.5 in October. The score was also above expectations of 52.4.

The manufacturing PMI advanced to a 56-month high of 55.0 from 54.2 in the prior month. The reading was seen at 54.1.

France's private sector downturn deepened in November, survey data from S&P Global showed Monday.

Survey data from S&P Global showed France's headline composite output index fell to 46.2 in November from 46.6 in October. The score signaled an accelerated decline in activity that was the sharpest since May.

The flash manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to a 12-month low of 47.9 from 49.5 in the prior month. The score was forecast to advance to 49.8. The services PMI climbed to 46.6 from 46.2 in the previous month. The score was seen at 47.4.

"The November 'flash' PMI data have raised the odds of France entering a technical recession in the fourth quarter," S&P Global Market Intelligence Senior Principal Economist Joe Hayes said.

The eurozone's second-largest economy is struggling with weak domestic demand, in part due to hesitancy from clients to commit to projects ahead of a highly uncertain election period next year, Hayes added.

According to preliminary estimates, the S&P Global UK Composite PMI eased to 52.3 in November, from the eight-month high of 52.9 in the previous month, but still ahead of market expectations of 51.9,

Manufacturing PMI edged down to 52.7 in November from 52.8 in October. The S&P Global UK Services PMI fell to 52.0 in November, down from 52.8 in October, but slightly above market expectations of 51.8. The latest reading pointed to the weakest expansion in business activity since a contraction recorded in June.