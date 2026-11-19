(RTTNews) - European markets pared early gains and settle lower on Thursday as oil prices climbed higher amid escalating tensions between Iran and the U.S. The market opened on a positive note as concerns about Artificial Intelligence trade eased thanks to Anthropic's record IPO offering.

Anthropic's IPO raised a record $81.3 billion, surpassing SpaceX's reported $75 billion offering.

Brent crude front-month futures fell to $91.21 a barrel around noon, but climbed to $93.50 around mid-afternoon, gaining about 1.3%, on reports of fresh attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to reports, two oil tankers hit naval mines in the waterway and "exploded" on Thursday.

The pan European Stoxx 600 fell 0.88%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.93%, Germany's DAX lost 1.06% and France's CAC 40 shed 0.81%, while Switzerland's SMI finished lower by 1.1%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Turkiye closed weak.

Greece ended on a positive note, while Czech Republic, Iceland and Sweden closed flat.

In the UK market, Investec tanked more than 8% after reporting weaker momentum in its U.K. operations. JD Sports Fashion dropped about 4.3% after lowering the top end of its annual profit guidance.

Severn Trent lost 3.1%. Vodafone Group drifted lower by about 4%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Whitbread, Imperial Brands, 3i Group, M&G, National Grid, British American Tobacco, Coca-Cola HBC, Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever, United Utilities, Standard Life, Associated British Foods and Tritax Big Box REIT lost 1.7%-3.3%.

Mulberry Group shares tanked 22%. The luxury leather goods group reported a loss before tax for the 26 weeks ended 26 September 2026 of £33.4m despite making strong progress in its turnaround.

Babcock International soared 9.4% after the defense engineering and nuclear services group reported a 13% rise in first half underlying operating profit, and raised its full-year guidance.

Halma moved up more than 2.5% after the safety and technology group reported that its first-half bottom line totaled GBP219.9 million, or GBP0.5802 per share. This compares with GBP186.8 million, or GBP0.4929 per share, last year.

Computacenter surged 2.7%. Polar Capital Technology Holdings, Melrose Industries, Rentokil Initial, Pershing Square Holdings, Smiths Group and Burberry Group gained 1%-2%.

Johnson Matthey moved notably higher. The specialty chemicals group upgraded its full-year profit guidance after delivering a robust set of half-year results.

In the German market, Fresenius Medical Care dropped 4.5%. SAP ended 3.3% down. Rheinmetall, Fresenius, Henkel, Vonovia, Continental, Bayer, Deutsche Post, Mercedes-Benz, Beiersdorf, Hannover RE, BMW, Scout24 and Zalando lost 1%-2.6%.

In the French market, Edenred shed nearly 4%. Sanofi and Accor lost 3.2% and 3.1%, respectively. Capgemini drifted lower by 2.7%.

EssilorLuxottica, Danone, Michelin, Dassault Systemes, Carrefour, Pernod Ricard, Unibail Rodamco, Orange, Legrand, Stellantis, Bouygues, L'Oreal, Saint-Gobain and ENgie lost 1%-2%.

STMicroElectronics, Kering, LVMH and Eurofins Scientific gained 0.8%-1.3%. Thales ended with a modest gains.

Semiconductor materials supplier Soitec soared 15% after announcing it is now targeting annual revenue growth of around 40%.

In economic news, the euro area current account surplus remained unchanged in September, data from the European Central Bank showed. The current account logged a surplus of EUR 12 billion in September, broadly unchanged from the previous month.

The surplus on goods trade fell to EUR 14 billion from EUR 21 billion. Meanwhile, the services surplus rose to EUR 16 billion from EUR 13 billion.

In the twelve months to September, the current account surplus declined to EUR 248 billion from EUR 279 billion a year earlier. The surplus was equivalent to 1.5 percent of euro area GDP.

The Industrial Trends Survey data from the Confederation of British Industry showed UK manufacturing orders improved notably in November.

The order book balance rose to -12% in November from -32% in October. Export orders also strengthened in November, with the balance rising to -19% from -25%.

In the three months to November, output volumes expanded for the first time since May 2024. The indicator posted +9 percent compared to -10% in the quarter to October.