European Shares Climb On Iran Peace Hopes

(RTTNews) - European stocks traded higher on Tuesday, the dollar weakened to hit a six-week low and government bond yields dipped on renewed hopes for progress in Middle East peace talks

Oil prices pulled back below $100 a barrel as the U.S. blockade of Iran's ports officially came into force and reports suggested that the U.S. and Iran are arranging a second round of negotiations to end their conflict.

The pan-European STOXX 600 surged 0.8 percent to 618.72 after falling 0.2 percent on Monday.

The German DAX rallied 1 percent, France's CAC 40 added 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent.

Shares of French fashion luxury house LVMH fell nearly 2 percent after its first quarter 2026 revenue declined 6 percent on a reported basis due to disruption linked to the Middle East conflict.

Eurofins Scientific jumped more than 5 percent. The testing and laboratory ?services provider has signed an agreement to sell its electrical and electronic testing unit to UL Solutions.

Payment services leader Worldline declined 1.2 percent after announcing it has entered into exclusive negotiations for the proposed divestment of its New Zealand payment activities to Cuscal Paris La Defense.

Shares of Publicis Groupe gained 1 percent. The advertising and public relations company has confirmed its full-year guidance after reporting ?first-quarter net revenue organic growth of 4.5 percent.

Swiss technology company Comet Holding soared 9 percent after posting strong order intake in its first-quarter results.

Imperial Brands slumped 7.4 percent. The British tobacco company has warned of increased losses from its NGPs due to increased investment in building both scale and market share.

BP Plc dropped half a percent. The oil & gas major said it expects first-quarter upstream production to be broadly flat sequentially.