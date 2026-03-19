European Shares Decline On Oil, War Worries; Banks Among Worst Hit

(RTTNews) - European stocks tumbled on Thursday as Brent prices surged above $114 a barrel following attacks by Iran on energy facilities in the Middle East, including the crucial South Pars gas field.

Major energy hubs across the Middle East are now being directly targeted as the war between Iran and the U.S.-Israeli coalition enters its 19th day.

Traders also digested hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and looked forward to rate decisions from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England for direction.

In economic releases, the U.K. unemployment rate remained unchanged and wage growth eased in the three months to January, the Office for National Statistics said.

The jobless rate held steady at 5.2 percent in the November to January period. Job vacancies decreased 6,000 to 721,000 compared to the previous three months ending November.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.7 percent to 587.87 after declining 0.8 percent on Wednesday.

The German DAX lost 2.1 percent, France's CAC 40 shed 1.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 1.7 percent.

Banking stocks were deep in the red, with Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas and Barclays falling 3-4 percent.

Oil & gas giant BP Plc rose over 2 percent and Total Energies added 1 percent after Brent crude prices spiked more than 6 percent above $114 a barrel on heightened tension in the Middle East.

German kitchen equipment manufacturer Rational AG fell nearly 2 percent after reporting a drop in fourth-quarter profit, impacted by currency effects.

Real estate group Vonovia plunged 8.4 percent after reporting lower revenue for the full year.

Specialty chemicals maker Lanxess plummeted 7 percent after widening its Q4 net loss and launching additional cost-cutting measures for 2026.