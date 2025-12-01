Start in die smarte Geldanlage - 50 € geschenkt! Bei Eröffnung Code "FI67TH50ZN" eingeben. -W-
01.12.2025 10:07:51

European Shares Drift Lower In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks were subdued on Monday after closing November on a robust note amid optimism surrounding potential U.S. rate cuts.

The pan European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.2 percent to 575.15 after rising by 0.3 percent on Friday.

The German DAX fell 0.7 percent, France's CAC 40 shed 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally lower as investors awaited key U.S. economic data as well as early holiday spending signals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

In corporate news, Airbus shares fell 2.3 percent in Paris. The aircraft maker has recalled thousands of its A320 family aircraft due to potential failures in the ELAC control system caused by powerful solar flares.

EasyJet dropped 1 percent after announcing it has completed software updates on its A320 aircraft family over the weekend.

Melrose Industries, a key player in the aerospace and defense sector, tumbled 3.6 percent in London after naming Ross McCluskey as its new CFO.

Defense stocks were coming under selling pressure after U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday there was a "good chance" of a deal to end the war in Ukraine. Rheinmetall lost 3.2 percent and Leonardo gave up 2.1 percent.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX stabil -- DAX deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kommt am Montag kaum vom Fleck, während sich der deutsche Leitindex mit klaren Abschlägen zeigt. Die Märkte in Fernost bewegten sich am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
