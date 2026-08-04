European Shares Edge Higher After Strong Earnings

(RTTNews) - European stocks were mostly higher on Tuesday as a slew of positive earnings updates as well as upbeat U.S. manufacturing data released overnight helped offset lingering geopolitical concerns.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.4 percent to 654.75 after gaining half a percent on Monday.

The German DAX gained half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up by 0.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 was marginally lower.

British geotechnical specialist contractor Keller Group fell 1.3 percent despite the company posting a strong set of results for the six months ended 30 June 2026.

Building materials supplier Travis Perkins soared nearly 16 percent after reporting strong interim results.

Smith & Nephew plummeted 6.7 percent. The medical products company cut its full-year revenue growth forecast, citing weaker demand for hip and knee implants in the United States.

Oil & gas major BP Plc rose 1.4 percent after more than doubling its second-quarter replacement cost or RC profit.

HSBC Holdings dropped 1.3 percent. The bank raised its target for cost savings and announced a new share buyback after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results. Bayer rallied 3.5 percent. The German conglomerate posted an unexpected increase in second-quarter profit, helped by a strong performance in its crop science business.

Continental dropped 1.8 percent. The tyre maker reported a sharp fall in second-quarter net income after the spin-off of Aumovio.

Chemicals group Evonik Industries advanced 1.7 percent after raising its FY26 adjusted EBITDA view.

Zalando shares slumped 16 percent. The online retailer revised its 2026 revenue and growth outlook to the lower end of its previously guided range.

Lufthansa plunged 10 percent after the airline group warned of a lower operating profit this year, citing an uncertain geopolitical and macroeconomic environment.