(RTTNews) - European stocks were moving higher on Wednesday as crude oil prices fell around 1 percent despite further attacks around the Strait of Hormuz.

As doubts continue to swirl over the AI boom, investors watched for details on potential new U.S. tariffs and the October PCE inflation report, which could shape the Federal Reserve's policy path.

The pan-European STOXX 600 surged 0.6 percent to 636.24 after falling 0.7 percent in the previous session.

The German DAX edged up 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 climbed 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added half a percent.

German automaker Volkswagen jumped 4 percent after the first round of labor talks ended without a deal.

Aroundtown rose about 2 percent after the commercial real estate specialist raised its earnings forecast for the full year.

Dutch technology investor Prosus tumbled 3.3 percent after reporting a decline in its fiscal first-half net profit.

Pets At Home shares soared 11 percent. The British pet retailer and veterinary services provider said it expects full-year profits at the top end of analyst forecasts.

Swedish medical technology and cybersecurity company Sectra rallied 8.4 percent as it reported increased sales and profitability for the first half of FY27.

Radiotherapy equipment maker Elekta advanced 1.5 percent after reporting second-quarter revenue and adjusted operating profit above expectations.

Remy Cointreau surged almost 11 percent. The French spirits maker boosted its expectations for profitability this fiscal year after current operating income returned to growth in the first half.