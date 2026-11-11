11.11.2026 10:16:35

European Shares Edge Higher As AI Concerns Ease

(RTTNews) - European stocks surged toward a fresh record on Wednesday, with investor sentiment underpinned by steadier oil prices, solid corporate earnings and renewed enthusiasm for the artificial intelligence trade.

The pan-European STOXX 600 climbed 0.6 percent to 661.96 after rising 0.3 percent on Tuesday.

The German DAX rose a little over 1 percent, France's CAC 40 surged 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.6 percent as robust earnings from U.S. cloud computing provider CoreWeave offset expectations of further Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes.

In corporate news, ASM International shares jumped 5 percent. The Dutch provider of semiconductor process equipment has launched a share repurchase program worth up to 300 million euros.

Lender ABN Amro advanced 1.7 percent as it reported a 52 percent jump in quarterly profit, supported by higher net interest income and net impairment releases.

RWE rose about 1 percent. The German utility and U.S. private equity firm KKR have agreed to invest around £12 billion ($16.02 billion) in offshore wind projects in Britain.

Siemens Energy surged 7.7 percent. After reporting a sharp increase in fourth-quarter profit, the energy technology group announced plans to increase shareholder returns through a higher dividend and an expanded share buyback program.

Chemicals distributor Brenntag tumbled 4.5 percent after reaffirming its full-year earnings outlook.

Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems slumped 8 percent after narrowing its 2026 outlook.

Insurer Swiss Life fell 2.5 percent after reporting an 8 percent increase in premiums for the first nine months of 2026.

British homebuilder Taylor Wimpey fell over 2 percent after issuing a downbeat trading update.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.26 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX nach Rekord stabil - erstmals 27.000-Punkte-Marke geknackt -- Wall Street leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt halten sich am Donnerstag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex erklimmt ein neues Rekordhoch. An den US-Börsen zeigt sich ein schwächerer Handel. Die Börsen in Asien verbuchten am Donnerstag Verluste.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen