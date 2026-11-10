European Shares Edge Higher As Inflation Concerns Ease

(RTTNews) - European stocks traded near record highs on Tuesday as falling oil prices on hopes for a resolution to the Middle East conflict helped ease inflation concerns.

Brent crude futures fell more than 2 percent toward $90 a barrel after U.S. President Trump said there is positive momentum toward ending the Iran conflict.

In economic releases, investors await the release of the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) report later in the day for further cues on inflation and the Federal Reserve's interest-rate outlook.

Closer home, France's unemployment rate dropped unexpectedly in the third quarter, data from the statistical office INSEE showed earlier today.

The ILO jobless rate decreased to 8.2 percent from 8.3 percent in the second quarter while economists had expected the rate to rise to 8.4 percent.

The pan-European STOXX 600 jumped 0.8 percent to 661.44 after rising 1.3 percent on Monday.

The German DAX rallied 1.1 percent, France's CAC 40 rose about 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.4 percent.

In corporate news, shares of Watches of Switzerland rose about 2 percent in London.

The luxury watches and jewelry retailer raised the lower end of its annual outlook after reporting strong first-half results.

Oxford Instruments, a provider of high technology products and services for research and industry, gained 2 percent after first-half order intake jumped 44 percent to £296 million.

Travis Perkins fell about 1 percent. The building materials supplier has agreed to sell Toolstation Benelux as a standalone business to Fidelium Partners for €1, alongside a final capital injection of approximately £35 million.

German consumer goods and adhesives maker Henkel advanced 1.6 percent after upgrading its sales guidance.

Infineon Technologies surged nearly 6 percent. The chipmaker forecast 2027 revenue growth of more than 20 percent and an increase of about 5 percentage points in profitability, driven by strong demand for data centers.