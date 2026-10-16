European Shares Edge Higher As Tech Stocks Recover

(RTTNews) - European stocks traded higher on Friday, after hitting their highest in more than two weeks the previous day on the back of solid earnings and softening global bond yields.

Technology stocks recovered from a recent rout after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang defended the financial health of AI computing supplier CoreWeave Inc.

Meanwhile, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh called artificial intelligence the most consequential change to the U.S. and global economies in his lifetime during the IMF and World Bank annual meetings, while avoiding predictions on upcoming rate decisions.

The euro was nearly unchanged for the week against the dollar after preliminary data showed Eurozone annual inflation rose to 3.8 percent in September from 3.2 percent in August.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.6 percent to 643.92 after gaining 0.4 percent on Thursday.

The German DAX rallied 1.1 percent and France's CAC 40 edged up 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally lower.

In corporate news, aerospace group Airbus advanced 1.5 percent in Paris after securing an order for 75 A320neo Family aircraft from Aviation Capital Group.

Alstom gained 1.8 percent. The rolling stock maker said it has signed a 15-year extension to its train services agreement with Greater Anglia in the UK for the operator's Class 720 Aventra fleet.

Porsche shares added 2 percent. The German sports car manufacturer unveiled the Mission S vision model, showcasing the future evolution of its design identity under the 'Sportwagenschmiede '35' strategy.

Wind turbine maker Nordex soared 13 percent after posting strong third-quarter results and raising its 2026 profit margin forecast.

Semiconductor equipment maker AIXTRON jumped 6 percent after third-quarter intake topped forecasts.

Ithaca Energy rose over 1 percent. The British oil and gas firm announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Luciano Vasques is set to retire by March 31, 2027.