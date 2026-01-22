European Shares Edge Higher As Trade War Jitters Fade

(RTTNews) - European stocks bounced back on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump dropped planned tariffs on eight European countries and ruled out using force to take Greenland.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said he had a very productive meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on how NATO ?allies can ?work collectively to ensure Arctic ?security, including not just Greenland but the seven NATO nations with land in the Arctic.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 1.1 percent to 608.99 after ending flat with a negative bias on Wednesday.

The German DAX and France's CAC 40 both surged by 1.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.8 percent.

B&M European Value Retail shares fell over 1 percent in London. The discount retailer slashed its full-year outlook after delivering weak Christmas sales.

Associated British Foods rose about 1 percent after unveiling its trading performance over the festive period.

German chemical giant Bayer rose 1.2 percent after announcing that its investigational cell therapy, OpCT-001, has received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for treating retinitis pigmentosa.

Volkswagen, Europe's largest carmaker, soared 5.4 percent after reporting strong FY cash flow.

French Transport infrastructure group Getlink gained 1 percent after reporting stable revenue at just over 1.59 billion euros in 2025.

Swedish hygiene products maker Essity lost 4 percent after reporting declining sales volumes in the fourth quarter. French telecom operator Orange rallied 3 percent and Bouygues added 2.7 percent. The companies along with Iliad's Free said they are in negotiations with Altice Group to buy a large part of its telecommunications activities in France.