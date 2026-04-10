10.04.2026 11:02:16

European Shares Edge Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks ticked higher on Friday after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that his country was ready for direct negotiations with Lebanon, while insisting that Israel's attacks across the country targeting Hezbollah would continue.

In economic releases, Germany's consumer price inflation reached the strongest since January 2024 due to the significant rise in energy prices following the Iran war, final data from Destatis revealed.

Consumer price inflation rose to 2.7 percent in March from 1.9 percent in February.

The rate came in line with the preliminary estimate published on March 30. The 2.7 percent was the highest level recorded since January 2024.

EU harmonized inflation advanced to 2.8 percent, as estimated, from 2.0 percent in February.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up by 0.4 percent to 614.78 amid guarded optimism ahead of U.S.-Iran diplomatic talks scheduled for the weekend.

Market participants also await crucial U.S. CPI data later in the day for additional clues on the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory this year.

The German DAX added 0.1 percent, France's CAC 40 gained 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally higher.

German luxury carmaker Porsche was moving lower after reporting a decline in first-quarter deliveries.

Skanska added 1.6 percent. The Swedish construction group has signed a contract to build a high-tech facility in the United States valued at approximately SEK 1.3 billion.

French food caterer Sodexo slumped 13 percent after reporting a sharp decline in first-half earnings and cutting its annual sales and profitability targets.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10.04.26 KW 15: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
05.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 14: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
05.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 14
04.04.26 KW 14: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit uneinheitlichem Wochenschluss -- ATX zog zum Wochenschluss kräftig an -- DAX schlussendlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte vor dem Wochenende deutlich höher. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich letztlich wenig verändert. Die Wall Street bewegte sich mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen