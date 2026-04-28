European Shares Edge Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks were slightly higher in cautious trade on Tuesday as investors braced for big tech earnings and the upcoming Federal Reserve decision.

On the geopolitical front, the Trump administration seemed unlikely to accept Iran's proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war, while setting aside discussion on Iran's nuclear program.

The United States is no longer able to "dictate" its policy to independent nations and Washinton should "accept that it must abandon its illegal and irrational demands," according to Iran's defense ministry spokesman Reza Talaei-Nik.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was marginally higher at 609.14 after falling 0.3 percent on Monday.

The German DAX and France's CAC 40 both edged up by 0.1 percent, while the U.K.s FTSE 100 added 0.3 percent.

Oil & gas giant BP Plc gained 2.7 percent and peer Shell added half a percent as crude oil futures hit three-week highs, with Brent prices consolidating above $110 a barrel amid stalled efforts to end the U.S.-Iran war.

Tullow Oil jumped 5 percent, a day after announcing the completion of its refinancing transaction.

British banking giant Barclays tumbled 3.5 percent after announcing it is setting aside more than £800 million for bad debts related to the collapse of a mortgage lender.

Budget airline Norwegian Air Shuttle soared almost 5 percent after narrowing its Q1 net loss.

Sweden's Securitas slumped 4.2 percent after first-quarter earnings missed estimates due to currency headwinds.

Swiss pharmaceutical group Novartis fell 2.5 percent after missing quarterly sales and profit estimates.

French industrial gases group Air Liquide lost 3 percent on posting lower-than-expected Q1 revenue.

Taylor Wimpey plummeted 5 percent. The U.K. homebuilder flagged underlying price pressure and raised its build-cost inflation expectations for 2026, citing rising energy costs.