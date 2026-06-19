European Shares Edge Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks were a tad higher on Friday, even as the abrupt cancellation of U.S.-Iran peace talks added to uncertainty over efforts to secure a lasting truce in the Middle East conflict.

After Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah traded blows overnight, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said that the United States needs to pressure Israel to halt its "hostile" actions in Lebanon.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.2 percent at 638.24 after falling 0.3 percent on Thursday.

The German DAX and France's CAC 40 both were up around 0.4 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally higher.

BHP Group shares fell 2.7 percent in London after the mining giant announced that it would record around $2.3 billion impairment charge in relation to its investment to date in the Jansen potash project.

Energy giant BP Plc advanced 1.7 percent and Shell added about 1 percent as Brent crude prices rose to around $80 a barrel amid renewed fighting in Lebanon.

Dutch lifestyle ecommerce company Prosus fell about 1 percent despite reporting strong growth in fiscal 2026 revenue and profitability of consolidated businesses and investments, most notably Tencent.

ASML Holding dropped 2 percent. According to a Bloomberg report, U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick has warned the chip-equipment giant that an EUV lithography machine may have been transferred to China in violation of U.S.-led export restrictions.

Danish pharmaceutical major Novo Nordisk soared 5 percent. The Novo Nordisk Foundation is funding a new pan-European initiative to accelerate drug discovery and the development of next generation therapeutics for cardiometabolic diseases.