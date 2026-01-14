14.01.2026 10:06:40

European Shares Edge Higher In Cautious Trade; Greenland Talks Eyed

(RTTNews) - European stocks edged up in cautious trade on Wednesday ahead of an upcoming meeting between U.S., Greenlandic and Danish officials to discuss the Arctic island's future. Markets also await the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the reciprocal tariff imposed by President Donald Trump.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up by 0.3 percent to 612.20 after ending marginally lower on Tuesday.

The German DAX was marginally higher, France's CAC 40 gained half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.3 percent.

BP Plc shares fell 1.1 percent. The British energy giant has warned it would take an impairment charge of between $4bn and $5bn in the fourth quarter.

Education company Pearson plunged 5 percent after reporting 8 percent sales growth in the fourth quarter.

Recruiter Hays fell almost 2 percent after posting a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly fees.

French reinsurer SCOR dropped nearly 1 percent after appointing Philipp Ruede as its group chief financial officer.

Swiss private bank Julius Baer climbed 1.2 percent after a leadership reshuffle.

Energy firms RWE and SSE rose 2-3 percent. They were among the project developers to win guaranteed electricity price contracts in Britain's latest offshore wind power auction.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
11.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.01.26 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Minus -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag etwas leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert seitwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen