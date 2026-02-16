European Shares Edge Higher In Thin Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks edged higher on Monday, though trading volumes remained thin amid a holiday in the United States for Presidents' Day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.2 percent at 618.90 ahead of Eurozone industrial output data due later in the day.

Earlier in the day, data from property website Rightmove showed British house price growth stalled in February after the strongest increase in over a decade the previous month.

The German DAX gained 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 edged up by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent.

Sanofi was moving higher in Paris after Beyfortus study showed benefit beyond first RSV season.

Multi-asset trading platform Plus500 added 1.5 percent in London after announcing a new share buyback program valued at up to $100 million.

Automaker Renault as well as mining giants Glencore and Anglo American all fell around 1 percent ahead of their earnings results due this week.

Volkswagen was slightly higher on reports it plans to cut costs by 20 percent across all brands by the end of 2028.