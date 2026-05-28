European Shares Edge Lower As US-Iran Tensions Escalate

(RTTNews) - European stocks edged lower on Thursday after the U.S. conducted fresh self-defense strikes in southern Iran and Tehran also targeted strikes on a U.S. air base, driving up global oil prices and reviving inflation concerns.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.7 percent to 623.91 after ending marginally higher on Wednesday.

The German DAX was marginally lower, France's CAC 40 slipped 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.9 percent.

Airline stocks succumbed to selling pressure, with Air France KLM and Ryanair Holdings both falling around 2 percent, as Brent crude prices jumped nearly 3 percent to $97 a barrel on escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

Johnson Matthey shares fell around 1 percent. The British specialty chemicals group has agreed to acquire U.S. emissions catalyst maker CORMETECH for an enterprise value of $360 million in cash.

Energy firm SSE declined 2 percent after reporting a 5 percent fall in adjusted earnings per share for the year ended March 31, 2026.

BT tumbled 3 percent after reports emerged that the British government would oppose any attempt from Sunil Bharti Mittal to raise his stake in the telecoms company beyond 25 percent.

French drugmaker Sanofi lost 1.6 percent despite FDA grating priority review for venglustat to treat Gaucher disease.

Semiconductor materials maker Soitec soared 18 percent after its annual sales beat forecasts. Peers ST Microelectronics and Infineon rose around 2 percent each.