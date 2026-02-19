European Shares Edge Lower As US-Iran Tensions Mount

(RTTNews) - European stocks were moving lower on Thursday as earnings proved to be a mixed bag and reports emerged that the U.S. military is prepared to strike Iran as early as this weekend.

Elsewhere, Russia said it destroyed 113 Ukrainian drones overnight as U.S.-brokered Geneva talks ended without a breakthrough.

The pan European Stoxx 600 dipped 0.2 percent to 627.16 after climbing 1.2 percent on Wednesday.

The German DAX and France's CAC 40 both fell by half a percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.3 percent.

French telecom firm Orange jumped 5 percent after quarterly core profit beat estimates.

Air France-KLM soared 12 percent after the airline delivered a record operating profit of more than €2 billion in 2025.

Hotel group Accor declined 1.5 percent after confirming its medium-term outlook.

Airbus shares plummeted 5 percent. The plane maker said delays in engine deliveries for its A320 jets were holding back plans to increase production.

Swiss food giant Nestle added 3 percent after it announced plans to offload its ice-cream business.

Zurich Insurance dropped 1.4 percent despite posting record earnings across all businesses in 2025.

Building materials provider CRH dropped 1.6 percent in London as Q4 earnings missed estimates.

Repsol shares gained 1 percent. The Spanish energy firm lifted its 2026 dividend and maintained the pace of its share buyback program.