European Shares Edge Lower With Iran Tensions, Earnings In Focus

(RTTNews) - European stocks were moving lower on Thursday as investors weighed escalating Middle East tensions and monitored mixed earnings updates.

Regional losses remained limited after official data showed the U.K. economy returned to growth in May, driven by the service sector output.

According to the Office for National Statistics, GDP grew 0.1 percent in the month, offsetting a 0.1 percent fall in April, which was the first drop since October 2025. On a yearly basis, GDP advanced 1.3 percent in May.

The pan-European STOXX 600 dropped 0.4 percent to 640.38 after closing 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday.

The German DAX, France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were down between 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent.

The British pound fell against the dollar, giving up a part of the previous session's strong gains following reports that Shabana Mahmood, home secretary, is likely to become Britain's next chancellor.

Delivery Hero shares fell about 1 percent as Uber Technologies launched a public takeover offer to acquire the German food-delivery company for €41.50 a share.

TotalEnergies fell nearly 2 percent. The French oil major said it expects the war in the Middle East to have hit second-quarter output by around 210000 barrels of oil equivalent a day.

Advertising and communications group Publicis Groupe surged 3.3 percent after reporting strong Q2 results and raising its FY26 guidance.

British credit data and technology company Experian lost 2.4 percent after maintaining its full-year outlook.

Technology and online grocery group Ocado slumped 16 percent after it confirmed further delays to two fulfilment centers under development.

Mining giant BHP lost 3 percent after reporting a 5 percent drop in fourth-quarter copper production.

ABB tumbled 3.1 percent after the Swiss engineering group announced a $5.5 billion deal for British automation firm Rotork. Shares of the latter soared 67 percent.

German chemicals maker BASF gained 1 percent after raising its full-year outlook for EBITDA before special items.