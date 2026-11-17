(RTTNews) - European stocks edged lower on Tuesday following reports that the United States is preparing to tighten restrictions on China's access to advanced artificial intelligence chips.

China's Foreign Ministry slammed the U.S. move a typical act of economic coercion and long-arm jurisdiction, adding that China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard its own legitimate rights and interests.

Analysts said the prospect of tighter U.S. curbs will likely overshadow talks when U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet at a summit in Shenzhen on Thursday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.7 percent to 657.92 after declining 0.3 percent on Monday to snap a five-session winning streak that powered the index to record territory.

The German DAX dropped 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 shed half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.7 percent.

The British pound found some footing after data showed the U.K. unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in 17 months during the three months to September.

Tech stocks edged lower, with Infineon, Aixtron and ASML Holding losing 1-2 percent. Lower copper prices weighed on the mining sector, with Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore falling 1-2 percent.

Deutsche Lufthansa shares edged up slightly. The German airline said it has made a comprehensive offer to pilot union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) to settle ongoing labor disputes.

French software firm Dassault Systemes fell about 1 percent after providing earnings guidance for the year 2029.

British tobacco group Imperial Brands was moving lower after reporting a drop in revenue for its full fiscal year.