European Shares Fall On Weak PMI Data

(RTTNews) - European stocks traded lower on Tuesday as weak manufacturing PMI data from Asia and Europe revived growth worries.

The HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI fell to 42.7 in July from 43.4 in the previous month, marking the lowest in three years.

U.K. factory output fell at the fastest pace in seven months in July, hit by higher interest rates while British retail sales fell in July at the fastest rate since April 2022, separate reports showed.

German unemployment rate fell unexpectedly in July, while the euro area unemployment rate held steady at 6.4 percent in June versus 6.5 percent expected.

The pan European STOXX 600 was down half a percent at 469.07 after closing 0.1 percent higher on Monday.

The German DAX fell 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 shed 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down half a percent.

JD Sports Fashion fell 2.8 percent after an investigation by the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) confirmed that JD Sports and Leicester City Football Club broke competition law.

British lender HSBC Holdings added 1.5 percent after raising its key performance target.

Energy giant BP Plc rose 1.5 percent after raising dividend.

Silver miner Fresnillo plunged 6.6 percent after retailing its 2023 forecast. Pizza group Domino's jumped 7.5 percent on share buyback news.

DHL owner Deutsche Post slumped 4.6 percent after it reported a fall in Q2 earnings and revenue.

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck Holding fell more than 2 percent after incoming orders dropped in the second quarter.

TeamViewer jumped over 8 percent after the software company reported strong earnings for the second quarter, thanks to higher revenue and lower financial costs.