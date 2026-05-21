European Shares Flat To Higher As Markets Watch Middle East Developments

(RTTNews) - European stocks were flat to slightly higher on Thursday as investors digested Nvidia's strong earnings and monitored peace talks between the United States and Iran.

As Iran reviews a new U.S. proposal to resolve the Middle East conflict, U.S. President Donald Trump said that negotiations could yield a deal within days or collapse into renewed strikes.

The pan-European STOXX 600 edged up by 0.2 percent to 21.30 after rallying 1.5 percent on Wednesday amid hopes that the Middle East conflict will be resolved soon. The German DAX gained 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 inched up 0.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally lower, dragged down by energy stocks like BP Plc and Shell after a sharp fall in crude oil prices overnight.

Swedish educational group Cedergrenska jumped nearly 7 percent after reporting strong revenue and margin growth in Q3.

German pharma major Bayer fell nearly 1 percent. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review to its supplemental New Drug Application for Kerendia.

British pub group Mitchells & Butlers plummeted 8 percent after reporting slower sales growth and flat underlying profits for the first half.

Banking and wealth management group Investec rallied 5.1 percent after reporting sharply higher annual profit for its latest fiscal year.

BT Group shares tumbled nearly 3 percent. The telecommunications company logged lower revenue for fiscal 2026 due to a decline in its international business.

No-frills airline EasyJet rose over 1 percent despite widening its first-half loss due to higher fuel costs and elevated legal provisions.

Swiss pensions and insurance group Swiss Life Holding gained 1 percent after reporting strong financial results for the first quarter of 2026.